Saudi Arabia allows tourist visa holders to perform Umrah
Share
JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has allowed visitors holding tourist visas to perform Umrah in order to facilitate as many as people to perform the ritual.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issued the revised policy, stating that the facility will be available to citizens of 49 countries, who can obtain their visas online, or immediately on arrival at airports of the kingdom.
Initially, people holding visas to US, the UK, and states of European Union will be able to avail the facility
The tourist visa holders, as per the regulations, will also be allowed to visit other cities in the kingdom.
The ministry said that those who have family visit visas can also perform Umrah, by confirming their booking through the Eatmarna app.
To perform Umrah, visitors are required to obtain comprehensive health insurance, which includes covering the costs of COVID-19 treatment, accidents resulting in death or disability, and expenses arising from flight delays or cancellations, Arab News reported.
Saudi Arabia revises Umrah policy for Hajj season ... 09:54 AM | 25 Jun, 2022
JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has announced that only Hajj pilgrim will be allowed to perform Umrah between June 24 and ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Kiran removes husband Imran Ashraf’s name, photos from Instagram ...12:35 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
- Saudi Arabia allows tourist visa holders to perform Umrah11:33 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
- Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill on judicial remand in sedition case10:54 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan reports 11 Covid deaths in single day as positivity ratio ...10:22 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
- Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman climber to summit three ...10:04 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
- Zara Noor Abbas and Merub Ali’s hilarious sleepover video wins ...09:39 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
- ‘Aik Thi Laila’: Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz take their relationship ...11:49 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
- Here’s all you need to know about release of Aamir Khan’s Laal ...07:44 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022