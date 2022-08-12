Saudi Arabia allows tourist visa holders to perform Umrah

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has allowed visitors holding tourist visas to perform Umrah in order to facilitate as many as people to perform the ritual.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issued the revised policy, stating that the facility will be available to citizens of 49 countries, who can obtain their visas online, or immediately on arrival at airports of the kingdom.

Initially, people holding visas to US, the UK, and states of European Union will be able to avail the facility

The tourist visa holders, as per the regulations, will also be allowed to visit other cities in the kingdom.

The ministry said that those who have family visit visas can also perform Umrah, by confirming their booking through the Eatmarna app.

To perform Umrah, visitors are required to obtain comprehensive health insurance, which includes covering the costs of COVID-19 treatment, accidents resulting in death or disability, and expenses arising from flight delays or cancellations, Arab News reported.