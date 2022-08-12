Kiran removes husband Imran Ashraf’s name, photos from Instagram profile

LAHORE - Rumours are rife about the separation between Kiran Ashfaque and Imran Ashraf as former has made some prominent changes on her Instagram profile.

Kiran has removed her husband’s name as surname on Instagram, changing it to “Kiran Ashafque Hussein Dar”, reports said.

Furthermore, Kiran has also removed all photos with Imran Ashraf, one of the finest actors in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The model also shared some sad status on her Instagram Stories, triggering the speculations of differences with her husband.

“Rich or handsom? a girl asked. Loyal, a woman replied,” an online status read.

Social media users were quick to notice the changes on her Instagram profile, with some believing that the celebrity couple is not together anymore.

However, the couple has not officially confirmed any such development.

Imran and Kiran got married in 2018 and now they have a baby boy, named as Roham.