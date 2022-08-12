‘We mean business’ – Pakistan, Turkiye ink landmark trade agreement

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Turkiye Friday signed Goods in Trade agreement to further strengthen their historic bilateral relations.

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Turkiye's Minister of Trade Dr. Mehmet Mus inked the agreement at a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the signing ceremony of the agreement that aims at expanding the bilateral trade to $5 billion.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier it as a great milestone saying it will open new vistas of opportunities between the two countries.

“Given our unlimited potential and outstanding commitment, signing of this trade agreement will lead to achieving higher heights in terms of enhanced trade and investment between the two countries,” he said.

Alluding to the untiring effort put in by both sides for the realization of this agreement, Shehbaz Sharif stressed for implementation of this agreement in letter and spirit. He said that the trade deal will show to the world that “we mean business”.

Signing of Trade in Goods Agreement between Pakistan & Turkey today will open up vistas of opportunities. This Agreement will be pivotal in achieving the initial trade target of $5 billion. There is an unlimited potential for bilateral trade. Let the world know we mean business. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 12, 2022

Minister of Trade for Turkiye, in his remarks, said both the countries enjoy deep rooted relations.

Mehmet Mus said he strongly believes this agreement will enhance bilateral trade and help achieve the target of five billion dollars.