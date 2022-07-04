4th July: PM Shehbaz calls for stronger trade and investment relations with US in congratulatory message
Web Desk
09:29 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
4th July: PM Shehbaz calls for stronger trade and investment relations with US in congratulatory message
Source: Shehbaz Sharif (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended felicitations to the people and government o the United States on their Independence Day. 

Every year on July 4, Americans mark Independence Day to commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence on this day in 1776. The document declared the 13 colonies to be independent from the British rule.

The day is celebrated by holding military parades, fireworks and other activities across the country. 

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote: “It is my pleasure to extend heartiest felicitations & greetings to the people & government of the United States on their Independence Day”. 

He said that the Pakistani government wanted to promote bilateral relations with the US. 

“My govt looks forward to engaging with the Biden Administration at all levels to promote our bilateral relations including trade & investment,” read the tweet. 

US envoy calls on PM Shehbaz, reaffirms ... 09:53 PM | 1 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – New ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Donald Blome, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz ...

More From This Category
Former first lady leading 'malicious campaign' ...
03:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs9.42 per unit for ...
02:58 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Dua Zehra’s age between 15-16 years, says ...
02:28 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Model Sophia Mirza told daughters to steal ...
03:19 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio surges to ...
11:17 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
Petroleum dealers warn of countrywide strike over ...
10:48 AM | 4 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nadia Jamil speaks about battling sexually abuse 
04:00 PM | 4 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr