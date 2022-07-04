Petroleum dealers warn of countrywide strike over low profit
LAHORE – Petroleum Dealers Association has warned of shutting down filling stations across the country from July 18 if the government fails to increase the profit rate by 4 percent.
Abdul Sami Khan, a spokesperson of the association, said that recent surge in petroleum prices brought them loss instead of profit, complaining that the government representatives were not ready to listen to their concerns.
He said that the investment being made by petroleum dealers has increased due to rise in prices, adding that banks have jacked up the interest rate to 13%, which is adding to their woes.
The spokesperson said that the PTI government had also promised to increase the profit rate but no action was taken.
Khan said that they will launch the strike if the Ministry of Petroleum does not increase the profit rate within a week.
Pressure from dealers continues to mount on the association and there is a need to take a decision, he said.
