Pakistan likely to slash petroleum prices by up to Rs15 per litre

02:36 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Pakistan likely to slash petroleum prices by up to Rs15 per litre
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products are likely to be decrease by up to Rs15 per litre as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has started preparing a summary for the month of August.

The development comes as international oil prices and dollar rate in Pakistan witnessed a decline due to green signals from IMF to revive the much-needed loan programme.

Reports said that the petrol price is likely to be slashed by Rs12 while diesel prices would go down by Rs15 per litre.

The regulatory authority will send a summary, proposing a decrease in oil prices, to the Ministry of Finance on August 13 and the federal government will make the final announcement on 15th.

Last month, the government announced a Rs3.05 per litre cut in the price of petrol for the first half of August.

On the contrary, there has been an increase of Rs8.95 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel and the     new price will be Rs244.95 per litre.

Pakistan decreases petrol, increases diesel and ... 10:37 PM | 31 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The government on Sunday announced a Rs3.05 per litre cut in the price of petrol for the first half ...

More From This Category
‘We mean business’ – Pakistan, Turkiye ink ...
01:45 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill on judicial ...
10:54 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
Pakistan reports 11 Covid deaths in single day as ...
10:22 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman climber ...
10:04 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
Independence Day: EU Ambassador plays ...
09:04 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
Pakistan Navy saves crew members of sinking ...
10:29 PM | 11 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kiran removes husband Imran Ashraf’s name, photos from Instagram profile
12:35 PM | 12 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr