Pakistani makeup artist’s touching tribute to Imran Ashraf
Pakistani talent has its own league whether it's acting, singing, or makeup, you name it. Recently, Instagram was taken by the storm when a makeup artist from Pakistani broke all records of fangirling and showcased her amazing skills.
The artist spent "almost a month" featuring her favourite actor. The makeup looks involved paintings of the face of the revered actor in different roles and asked the viewers to choose the best among Billu in Chaudhary and sons, Wali in Badzaat, Bao in Dam Mastam, Moosa in Raq-se-bismil, Bholla in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi), and Adam in Mushk.
The actor in discussion is Imran Ashraf, a celebrated Pakistani actor, who nails complex and challenging roles. Ashraf's diversity in his characters earned him numerous accolades and awards. The Inkaar actor is critically acclaimed in the industry and has a huge fan base.
The makeup artist is a die heart fan of Ashraf and paid tribute in a captivating way. She has featured other artists on her profile and amassed thousands of followers.
