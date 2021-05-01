Ali Zafar pays tribute to Pakistani labour force in new song
Ali Zafar, the star Pakistani singer, actor, music composer and song writer, released a new song on May 1 as a tribute to Pakistani workers on the occasion of the World Labour Day.
Ali took to his Instagram page to make this announcement and said that this song was a tribute to hard work, dedication and indomitable spirit of the Pakistani workforce that was living in difficult economic conditions in these times of coronavirus pandemic.
Ali posted his song with the caption, “Hum Mazdoor | A tribute to the labourer.” He went on to say, “This Labour Day we pay tribute to the hard work, dedication and the indomitable spirit of our labour workforce who are facing extreme economic hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.
“As we celebrate the labour that built up this great land from field to field, desk to desk, and hand in hand we must not forget the role of women whose struggle against odds is a source of inspiration for all.”
In his Instagram post, Ali has acknowledged the contribution of Ahsan Asghar, Ahmed, Hassan Badshah, Rehman Faris, Khizar, Syed Owais Shah, Mubashir, Farwa Hassan Rizvi, Taha Sadaqat, @iamcaros and Billu Production to his latest song. He has also paid special thanks to Sarfraz Niazi, BlackBox, Think Epic, Awais Abid Khan, Walid Akram, Baber Arif and Usama Latif.
