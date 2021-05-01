Ali Zafar pays tribute to Pakistani labour force in new song
Web Desk
11:47 PM | 1 May, 2021
Ali Zafar pays tribute to Pakistani labour force in new song
Share

Ali Zafar, the star Pakistani singer, actor, music composer and song writer, released a new song on May 1 as a tribute to Pakistani workers on the occasion of the World Labour Day. 

Ali took to his Instagram page to make this announcement and said that this song was a tribute to hard work, dedication and indomitable spirit of the Pakistani workforce that was living in difficult economic conditions in these times of coronavirus pandemic. 

Ali posted his song with the caption, “Hum Mazdoor | A tribute to the labourer.” He went on to say, “This Labour Day we pay tribute to the hard work, dedication and the indomitable spirit of our labour workforce who are facing extreme economic hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we celebrate the labour that built up this great land from field to field, desk to desk, and hand in hand we must not forget the role of women whose struggle against odds is a source of inspiration for all.” 

In his Instagram post, Ali has acknowledged the contribution of Ahsan Asghar, Ahmed, Hassan Badshah, Rehman Faris, Khizar, Syed Owais Shah, Mubashir, Farwa Hassan Rizvi, Taha Sadaqat, @iamcaros and Billu Production to his latest song. He has also paid special thanks to Sarfraz Niazi, BlackBox, Think Epic, Awais Abid Khan, Walid Akram, Baber Arif and Usama Latif.

World Labour Day – Punjab raises minimum wages ... 07:45 PM | 1 May, 2021

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on World Labour Day, has announced to increase the minimum ...

More From This Category
Sajal Aly shares pictures from sister Saboor’s ...
10:33 PM | 1 May, 2021
'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot turns 36
09:48 PM | 1 May, 2021
Divorced, but not defeated – Meet first ...
08:20 PM | 1 May, 2021
Indian couple gets married in PPE kits after ...
07:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
Ayesha Omar calls out the students disrespecting ...
06:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma turns 33
04:29 PM | 1 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar pays tribute to Pakistani labour force in new song
11:47 PM | 1 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr