Pakistan reports 4,414 new coronavirus cases, death toll crosses 18,000

ISLAMABAD – At least 113 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,414 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 18,070 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 829,933.

Statistics 2 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,275

Positive Cases: 4414

Positivity % : 9.74%

Deaths : 113 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 1, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 5,193 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 722,202. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 89,661, and the positivity rate recorded at 9.74 percent.

At least 284,738 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 304,889 in Punjab 119,277 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 75,892 in Islamabad, 22,528 in Balochistan, 17,297 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,312 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 8,550 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,658 in Sindh, 3,350 in KP, 691 in Islamabad, 477 in Azad Kashmir, 237 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 45,275 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,882,14 since the first case was reported.