Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 May 2021
09:06 AM | 2 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 104,400 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 89,510 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 82,050 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 95,700 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Karachi
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Islamabad
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Peshawar
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Quetta
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Sialkot
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Attock
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Gujranwala
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Jehlum
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Multan
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Gujrat
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Nawabshah
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Chakwal
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Hyderabad
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Nowshehra
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Sargodha
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Faisalabad
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
|Mirpur
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,320
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-02-Updated 10:00 ...09:38 AM | 2 May, 2021
- Pakistan reports 4,414 new coronavirus cases, death toll crosses ...09:36 AM | 2 May, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 May 202109:06 AM | 2 May, 2021
-
- T20 World Cup could be moved out of India as COVID-19 crisis worsens11:10 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Sajal Aly shares pictures from sister Saboor’s engagement10:33 PM | 1 May, 2021
- 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot turns 3609:48 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Indian couple gets married in PPE kits after groom tests positive for ...07:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021