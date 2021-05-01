World Labour Day – Punjab raises minimum wages of workers

07:45 PM | 1 May, 2021
World Labour Day – Punjab raises minimum wages of workers
Share

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on World Labour Day, has announced to increase the minimum monthly wages of workers from Rs17,500 to Rs20,000.

While chairing a meeting in this regard, he highlighted that the PTI government has raised the minimum wage of workers by 5,000 rupees since it came into power in 2018.

He said the marriage grant for workers has been increased from Rs100,000 to 200,000 and death grant from Rs500,000 to Rs600,000.

The chief minister said workers have been allotted flats in the labour colonies of Lahore, Nankana Sahib and Multan.

He said that grant of over Rs7 billion under Punjab Workers Welfare Fund proves the government's labour friendliness.

He, terming the labourers as national heroes said labour day is being celebrated with simplicity due to coronavirus.

PM, President vow to ensure labour class welfare ... 10:51 AM | 1 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on the International Labour Day reiterates that the Pakistan ...

More From This Category
Divorced, but not defeated – Meet first ...
08:20 PM | 1 May, 2021
ECP withholds results of NA-249 by-election after ...
05:57 PM | 1 May, 2021
In a first, police to patrol Karachi streets on ...
05:41 PM | 1 May, 2021
Ayesha Omar calls out the students disrespecting ...
06:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
China, Turkey begin construction of new warships ...
03:31 PM | 1 May, 2021
No Youm-e-Ali processions in Pakistan this year: ...
02:35 PM | 1 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian couple gets married in PPE kits after groom tests positive for COVID-19
07:01 PM | 1 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr