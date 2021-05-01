World Labour Day – Punjab raises minimum wages of workers

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on World Labour Day, has announced to increase the minimum monthly wages of workers from Rs17,500 to Rs20,000.

While chairing a meeting in this regard, he highlighted that the PTI government has raised the minimum wage of workers by 5,000 rupees since it came into power in 2018.

He said the marriage grant for workers has been increased from Rs100,000 to 200,000 and death grant from Rs500,000 to Rs600,000.

The chief minister said workers have been allotted flats in the labour colonies of Lahore, Nankana Sahib and Multan.

He said that grant of over Rs7 billion under Punjab Workers Welfare Fund proves the government's labour friendliness.

He, terming the labourers as national heroes said labour day is being celebrated with simplicity due to coronavirus.