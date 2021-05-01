World Labour Day – Punjab raises minimum wages of workers
Share
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on World Labour Day, has announced to increase the minimum monthly wages of workers from Rs17,500 to Rs20,000.
While chairing a meeting in this regard, he highlighted that the PTI government has raised the minimum wage of workers by 5,000 rupees since it came into power in 2018.
He said the marriage grant for workers has been increased from Rs100,000 to 200,000 and death grant from Rs500,000 to Rs600,000.
The chief minister said workers have been allotted flats in the labour colonies of Lahore, Nankana Sahib and Multan.
He said that grant of over Rs7 billion under Punjab Workers Welfare Fund proves the government's labour friendliness.
He, terming the labourers as national heroes said labour day is being celebrated with simplicity due to coronavirus.
PM, President vow to ensure labour class welfare ... 10:51 AM | 1 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on the International Labour Day reiterates that the Pakistan ...
- Hasan Ali dedicates Harare Test achievement to daughter Helena08:36 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Divorced, but not defeated – Meet first Pakistani woman who makes ...08:20 PM | 1 May, 2021
- World Labour Day – Punjab raises minimum wages of workers07:45 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Indian couple gets married in PPE kits after groom tests positive for ...07:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
- PAKvZIM – Hasan, Fawad shine as Pakistan trounce Zimbabwe in first ...06:23 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Ayesha Omar calls out the students disrespecting Shafqat Mahmood06:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
- World's heaviest mango found in Colombia05:25 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma turns 3304:29 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021