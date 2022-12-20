Two SSG commandos martyred, all terrorists killed as operation at Bannu CTD centre concludes: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday confirmed that all the militants of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an operation launched by the Pakistan Army to free the hostages at a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) centre in Bannu.
The minister told the National Assembly that 33 terrorists were detained at the CTD complex and one of them had managed to snatch a gun from an official after hitting him with a brick.
The operation was conducted by the Special Services Group (SSG) of the Pakistan Army, he said, adding that two of them were martyred in it. He added that the CTD compound was cleared after two-hour-long operation after it was started at 12:30pm.
Asif said that terrorism was resurging in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He said that the KP government completely failed in its responsibility regarding the CTD compound incident.
Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in brief statement said the rescue operation is successfully underway way at CTD complex and it would be completed soon. It added that details of the operation would be shared soon.
On Sunday, the terrorists, who were detained at the Bannu CTD complex, took control of the building and held the officials hostage. They had demanded the Pakistan government to provide them safe exit to Afghanistan.
#بنوں اپریشن: یرغمالیوں کو چھڑانے کے لئے سکیورٹی فورسز کا اپریشن جاری ہے، دھماکوں اور فائرنگ کی آوازیں سنی جاسکتی ہیں pic.twitter.com/wvBsxwWscU— Tahir Khan (@taahir_khan) December 20, 2022
Earlier in the day, viral clips on social media show clouds of black smoke arising from CTD compound while locals heard a blast from the Cantonment area.
On Monday, Pakistani clerics visited Kabul to soften TTP while the hostage situation entered the third day as talks failed to make headway.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.6
|234.15
|Euro
|EUR
|256
|258.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294
|297
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.3
|67.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.1
|154.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|597.63
|602.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.68
|166.03
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.23
|32.48
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|731.99
|736.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.2
|588.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.9
|243.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.4
|6.5
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in domestic market touched all-time high level of Rs178,800 after registering an increase of Rs3,900 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of the yellow metal rose to Rs153,292 after an increase of Rs3,344. The commodity also registered gained in the international market where it jumped by $12 to $1,808 per ounce.
Gold prices have soared by Rs52,800 per tola and Rs45,096 per 10 grams since Jan 1 when rates stood at Rs126,200 and Rs108,196, respectively.
A member of the Sarafa association told media that gold hoarding caused whooping surge in prices. He asked the finance minister to take measures to curb the illegal practice.
Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver also witnessed an increase of Rs20 to reach Rs2,050 per tola in the domestic markets.
