Soldier among three martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack: ISPR

PESHAWAR – Three people including a soldier were martyred in a suicide attack in a Miranshah area of North Waziristan, the military's media wing said on Monday.

The martyred soldier has been identified as Naik Abid, 33, who was resident of Mansehra, said ISPR in a statement.

Earlier, reports said said the suicide bomber was riding a rickshaw, which he rammed into the government vehicle and blew himself up.

The two civilians, who lost their lives in the attack, identified as Saeedulla and Ghani. Both belonged to Norak Mursi Khel area of the district.

Rescue officials have shifted injured persons to the DHQ for treatment while search operation has been launched in the area.