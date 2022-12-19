All the Pakistani celebrities attending FIFA World Cup 2022

Despite the fact that the Pakistani football team couldn't qualify to participate in the FIFA World Cup, Pakistani actors were in attendance among the many international icons to watch the spectacular match between Argentina and France.

While Argentina took home the trophy, Lollywood actors too had some sweet memories to take back.

These A-list icons were also starstruck, taking pictures with other celebrities that not only channeled peace and harmony but also gave these icons their ultimate fan moment.

The final match was nothing shy of excitement, nail-biting anticipation, cheers, jeers, and of course David Beckham himself. Two of Lollywood's accomplished actresses Sajal Aly and Mehwish Hayat had their fangirl moment captured in selfies with the 'Golden Ball,' while icons including Humayun Saeed and Sania Mirza were spotted with their family members.

Bollywood's handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan too bumped into Hayat as she asked him to predict the winner.

Even though these Lollywood biggies were captured alongside international stars, they didn't forget to take pictures with their 'own kind of people.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

For those unversed, the 'most expensive FIFA World Cup' worth $220 billio came to an end with a final match played between Argentina and France. The nail-biting match was won by Argentina while France's rising star Kylian Mbappé took the Golden Boot.