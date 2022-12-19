Mother of Firdous Ashiq Awan passes away in Islamabad

06:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Mother of Firdous Ashiq Awan passes away in Islamabad
Source: @Dr_FirdousPTI (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – The mother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan passed away after prolonged illness in the federal capital.

She was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where he took his last breath. Her funeral prayers were offered in the capital city and it was attended lawmakers, journalists and other people.

Her body has been shifted to her hometown Sialkot where her funeral prayers will also be offered tomorrow (Dec 20) before being laid to rest.

As Firdous Ashiq Awan, who has served at various positions during the PTI government, shared the sad news social media users condoled with her over the demise of her mother.

Awan served as special assistant to former prime minister Imran khan on information from 2019 to 2020. She has also served as the Special Assistant to former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar from November 2020 to 6 August 2021. 

