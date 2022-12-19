Mother of Firdous Ashiq Awan passes away in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – The mother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan passed away after prolonged illness in the federal capital.
She was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where he took his last breath. Her funeral prayers were offered in the capital city and it was attended lawmakers, journalists and other people.
Her body has been shifted to her hometown Sialkot where her funeral prayers will also be offered tomorrow (Dec 20) before being laid to rest.
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ— Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 19, 2022
خبر غم
سابق وفاقی وزیر مرکزی رہنما پاکستان تحریک انصاف ڈاکٹر فردوس عاشق اعوان کی والدہ ماجدہ علالت کے بعد پمز میں انتقال کر گئیں ہیں ان کی نماز جنازہ 20 دسمبر بروز منگل دن 11 بجے آبائی گاؤں کوبے چک سیالکوٹ میں ادا کی جائے گی۔ pic.twitter.com/l6cEkBfM4X
As Firdous Ashiq Awan, who has served at various positions during the PTI government, shared the sad news social media users condoled with her over the demise of her mother.
اللہ تعالی آپ کو صبر جمیل اور والدہ محترمہ کو جنت میں اعلی مقام عطا فرمائے۔— R.shahzad.journalist (@ranashahzad7671) December 19, 2022
اللہ تعالی آپ کو صبر جمیل اور والدہ محترمہ کو جنت میں اعلی مقام عطا فرمائے— Abdullah Abubakar Mohmand Tarakzai Qasimkhail PTI (@Abdulla15926850) December 19, 2022
آناللہ وانا الیہ راجعون— Muhammad Naeem (@Naeem0301M) December 19, 2022
اللہ رب العزت جنت الفردوس میں اعلٰی مقام عطا فرمائے۔آمین ثم آمین
Awan served as special assistant to former prime minister Imran khan on information from 2019 to 2020. She has also served as the Special Assistant to former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar from November 2020 to 6 August 2021.
Firdous Ashiq Awan resigns as CM Punjab's aide on ... 06:33 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
LAHORE - Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan resigned from the post on ...
