Firdous Ashiq Awan resigns as CM Punjab's aide on information

06:33 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
LAHORE - Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan resigned from the post on Friday.

Reports said that the portfolio of information will be given back to Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, who currently serves as minister for Punjab Colonies and Prison. 

In November 2020, Firdous Ashiq Awan had been appointed as the special assistant to the Punjab CM, replacing Javaid Akhtar.

The Sialkot-based politician is yet to disclose the reason behind her resignation. 

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Awn Chaudry resigned as Special Coordinator to CM Punjab on Political Affairs after he was asked to disassociate himself from the Jahangir Tareen group or step down from the position.

