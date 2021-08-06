Javed Afridi welcomes Mahira Khan to MG Club
07:35 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
Fans are dropping jaws to see the new look of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in the latest ad for MG Motors.

Javed Afridi, who helped British carmaker MG (Morris Garages) to Pakistan, posted the video on Instagram. He captioned the video, “WELCOME @mahirahkhan TO THE MG CLUB”

The Raees star can be seen wearing an elegant pilot dress and bold red lipstick while flaunting her beauty around the upcoming car model, MG 5.

Earlier, Afridi shared a video featuring the new sedan and asked his followers to suggest its price.

