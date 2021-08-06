PM Imran expresses satisfaction over Pakistan’s Border Management Regime (VIDEO)
Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his satisfaction over the efficacy of Pakistan’s comprehensive Border Management Regime and the pragmatic measures being taken to ensure effective border control and Internal Security.
The premier made the remarks during his visit to Peshawar Corps Headquarters along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
KP Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also accompanied the premier.
Upon arrival, PM laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument. He was briefed in detail about prevalent security situation, ongoing stabilisation operations, fencing along Pak-Afghan Border and socio-economic development projects being undertaken in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs). PM was also apprised on various contingencies planned to tackle the evolving security situation along Pak-Afghan International Border.
The PM lauded security forces for providing enabling environment for completion of socio-economic development projects in the Newly Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which are vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area. PM also appreciated formation for its dedicated assistance to civil administration during COVID, Locust, anti polio campaigns and tree plantation drive.
