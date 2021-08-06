PM Imran praises armed forces for meeting challenges

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated continued efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces, police, intelligence agencies and other law enforcement organizations in meeting both internal and external challenges.

He was presiding over a high level meeting to review law and order situation in the country and implementation status of the National Action Plan 2014 that was formulated to ensure security in the length and breadth of country.

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid were present during the meeting.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, DG MO Maj Gen Nauman Zakria, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, and other senior civil and military officers were also in attendance.

While reviewing law and order situation in the tri-border areas of Punjab and Balochistan, it was decided to establish Inter-Provincial Border Committee to address boundary issues using Survey of Pakistan 2021.

It was also decided to further strengthen civil and police administration in the area to improve security situation in the area.

The meeting also approved a 5-year comprehensive socio-economic development plan for the less-developed areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur to bring them at par with other parts of province especially in the area of infrastructure development.

Reviewing the implementation status of National Action Plan 2014, the meeting decided to update the Plan in order to make it more effective and cater to the needs of present times.