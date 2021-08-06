Ayeza Khan sets internet ablaze with killer dance moves on ‘Ek Do Teen’ song

Ayeza Khan has been winning hearts as she continues to dress in the best ultra-glam looks of the subcontinent's favourite divas and showcase her killer dance moves.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star took to her Instagram handle as she posted the fabulous dance video where she grooves to Madhuri Dixit's popular song.

Dancing and swaying away to the energetic beats, Ayeza is dressed to the nines in a colourful lehenga choli looking drop-dead gorgeous as she twirls away.

"Ik do teen chaar… Kese lagi apko qist chaar??? Link in he bio", she captions while asking fans for feedback of the fourth episode of her drama serial Laapata.

Earlier, Khan channelled Madam Noor Jehan, Mahira Khan's iconic looks and paid a rich tribute to late Bollywood actress Sridevi and Kajol.

Moreover, Khan glides into the shoes of a TikToker named Geeti who makes musical and dance-oriented videos and channels popular diva's iconic looks in the drama.

On the work front, Laapata is being loved by the drama buffs and Ayeza Khan has been lauded for her spectacular portrayal of Geeti.