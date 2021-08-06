President Alvi vows to enhance economic, cultural ties with Norway
02:45 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
President Alvi vows to enhance economic, cultural ties with Norway
President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need for enhanced economic and cultural relations between Norway and Pakistan.

Talking to outgoing Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen in Islamabad on Friday, Alvi said both the countries have huge potential to boost trade and economic cooperation for the mutual benefits of the two sides.

The President said Norway has been a strong partner for investment, trade and development cooperation. He said the presence of a large number of Norwegian companies in Pakistan is a testimony to growing trade relations between the two countries.

The President also highlighted the brutalities being committed by the belligerent neighbour in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the Muslim population.

He emphasised that the international community needs to fulfill its commitment to grant the people of Kashmir their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

