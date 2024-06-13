Lahore Citi Hospital acquired by chinese company in Rs700 million deal

In a significant development, Jiu Zhou, a prominent Chinese company, has acquired Lahore Citi Hospital in a joint venture with Pakistan’s TNC International, marking a substantial investment of Rs700 million to elevate the hospital’s medical services.
The acquisition aims to enhance the quality of healthcare available to Lahore’s residents, with plans to upgrade medical equipment and facilities to meet global standards. The hospital, which commenced operations on June 1, 2024, now boasts state-of-the-art departments, advanced machinery, and cutting-edge technologies to provide comprehensive medical care.
Shafiq Ahmad Khan, CEO of TNC International, highlighted that the joint venture signifies a strategic partnership to advance medical infrastructure in Pakistan. He noted the successful establishment of GEO PAK International Hospital in Lahore as an initial outcome of this collaboration.
"The Chinese company has acquired an 80% stake in Lahore Citi Hospital," Ahmad explained, emphasizing their commitment to facilitating the influx of Chinese enterprises into Pakistan. This initiative aims to bolster investment across various sectors including livestock, automotive, mining, agriculture, technology, and solar energy.
Wang Yanfei, CEO of Jiu Zhou, shared insights from their investment journey in Pakistan, noting the keen interest shown by the Henan business delegation during their visit in March 2024. "Following extensive market analysis, we swiftly finalized our inaugural investment in Lahore Citi Hospital, securing a 10-year lease. This venture marks our entry into Pakistan’s promising market, with plans for expansive growth in diverse sectors."
The acquisition of Lahore Citi Hospital underscores China's growing confidence in Pakistan's economic potential, positioning the country as a favorable destination for international investment.
As Jiu Zhou and TNC International collaborate to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, their partnership sets a precedent for future developments aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s healthcare sector and fostering economic growth.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.94
|312.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
