Nipah Virus alert sounded in KP: What is the new virus that can kill over 70 percent of patients?

PESHAWAR – The health department of the country’s northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sounded an alert on Tuesday to curb the spread of the Nipah virus that caused only a few known outbreaks in Asia but the mortality rate of patients stands at over 70 percent.
After Punjab, and Sindh, the KP government also issued a warning in response to concerns about the potential spread of the Nipah virus.
The alert directed concerned officials to take all preventive measures to curb the virus's spread. Health Department alerted all District Health Officers and Medical Superintendents of the Nipah virus’s close vicinity in neighboring India.
It directed the district health office and other organizations to quarantine patients who contracted the virus, to ensure that cases were reported in a timely manner and stressed sharing data on centralized system.
Nipah Virus infection is a contagious zoonotic disease that is transmitted from animals to humans. The illness spreads through contaminated food or directly from an infected person to another person.
Fruit bats are the first host of the dangerous virus. It can also be transmitted from pigs to humans, while human-to-human spread has also been detected.
Like many other viruses, Nipah virus patients can be asymptomatic, and in the active phase it can cause respiratory infections and deadly brain infection.
Major symptoms include fever, myalgia, headaches, sore throat, and nausea, while the advance stage disease can cause consciousness, drowsiness, dizziness, and neurological signs.
Brain inflammation (Encephalitis) and seizures have been seen in some cases. The incubation period of Nipah virus is from 4 to 14 days but has also been as long as month.
The mortality rate of the zoonotic disease is over 70percent while no vaccine or drugs have been developed to treat Nipah virus infection.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.45
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.2
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766
|774
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.55
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.36
|940.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.55
|173.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.35
|756.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.85
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Karachi
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Quetta
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Attock
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Multan
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
