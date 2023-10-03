Search

Nipah virus alert: Sindh issues advisory to curb spread of dangerous Zoonotic disease

Web Desk
09:45 AM | 3 Oct, 2023
KARACHI – As the country grapples with dengue and conjunctivitis outbreaks, the provincial health authorities in the country’s southeastern region Sindh issued a ‘high alert’ for the Nipah virus, which can kill up to 74 percent of patients.

The alert issued by the Sindh health department advised medical experts, and citizens to take precautions. Amid the virus's recent outbreak in India, the Sindh Health Department exhorts all employees to exercise caution.

Sindh's director of health sounds alarm, despite the fact that there is no case of Nipah virus, but officials fear that the infection rate will rise.

The health department directed concerned officials to upload data to dashboards keep patients in quarantine and get samples to laboratories for analysis on time.

It said the zoonotic virus spread through fruits that were infected by bats, so it advised people to wash fruits before eating them.

How to stay safe from Nipah Virus

Here are some steps to help you stay safe from Nipah virus

Avoid Contact with Infected Animals

Do not handle or consume animals that are sick or found dead.
Avoid contact with bats, as they are known to be natural hosts of the Nipah virus.

Practice Good Hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after touching animals or visiting places with potential exposure to the virus. Use hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid Consuming Raw Date Palm Sap

Nipah virus has been known to spread through consumption of raw date palm sap that is contaminated with bat saliva or urine. Ensure that palm sap is properly boiled and treated before consumption.

Use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

If you are a healthcare worker or are in close contact with Nipah virus patients, use appropriate PPE, including masks, gloves, gowns, and goggles, to prevent contact with bodily fluids.

Quarantine

If someone in your household is infected with Nipah virus or suspected to be infected, follow isolation and quarantine protocols recommended by health authorities to prevent further spread.

Promote Respiratory Hygiene

Encourage the use of tissues or the elbow to cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing. Dispose of used tissues properly.

Seek Medical Attention if you have symptoms

If you experience symptoms such as fever, headache, dizziness, or respiratory issues and have been in an area with known Nipah virus cases, seek medical attention immediately.

Follow Travel Advisories

If there is an outbreak of Nipah virus in a particular region, follow travel advisories and consider postponing non-essential travel to affected areas.

Nipah virus alert in Punjab: Here’s how to keep yourself safe from zoonotic disease

