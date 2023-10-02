Search

Pakistan

Nipah virus alert in Punjab: Here’s how to keep yourself safe from zoonotic disease

Web Desk
10:03 AM | 2 Oct, 2023
Nipah virus alert in Punjab: Here’s how to keep yourself safe from zoonotic disease
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The sudden increase in Nipah Virus cases in Punjab has alarmed the health authorities.

The government issued a high alert over growing concerns about the outbreak of the zoonotic disease in the region. The alert is for all areas of the province, including Lahore.

The health department shared new guidelines with all Chief Executive Officers of Health, alarming them to take preventive measures against infection. The stern measures are to be immediately implemented across all districts within the province.

Officials stressed the high mortality rate linked with the Nipah virus, and to classify the data, hospitals have been directed to promptly share data on all suspected Nipah-affected patients to a centralized dashboard.

The virus was first found in 1999 during an outbreak among pig farmers in, Malaysia, and its cases surfaced in Bangladesh, India, and other countries.

Here are some steps to help you stay safe from Nipah virus

Avoid Contact with Infected Animals

Do not handle or consume animals that are sick or found dead.
Avoid contact with bats, as they are known to be natural hosts of the Nipah virus.

Practice Good Hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after touching animals or visiting places with potential exposure to the virus. Use hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid Consuming Raw Date Palm Sap

Nipah virus has been known to spread through consumption of raw date palm sap that is contaminated with bat saliva or urine. Ensure that palm sap is properly boiled and treated before consumption.

Use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

If you are a healthcare worker or are in close contact with Nipah virus patients, use appropriate PPE, including masks, gloves, gowns, and goggles, to prevent contact with bodily fluids.

Quarantine

If someone in your household is infected with Nipah virus or suspected to be infected, follow isolation and quarantine protocols recommended by health authorities to prevent further spread.

Promote Respiratory Hygiene

Encourage the use of tissues or the elbow to cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing. Dispose of used tissues properly.

Seek Medical Attention if you have symptoms

If you experience symptoms such as fever, headache, dizziness, or respiratory issues and have been in an area with known Nipah virus cases, seek medical attention immediately.

Follow Travel Advisories

If there is an outbreak of Nipah virus in a particular region, follow travel advisories and consider postponing non-essential travel to affected areas.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

02:44 PM | 30 Sep, 2023

Punjab reports over 10,000 new pink eye cases in a day amid ...

11:13 AM | 29 Sep, 2023

Commonwealth Masters, PhD Scholarship for UK opens for Pakistani ...

03:24 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Punjab announces 4-day school holiday due to 'pink-eye' infection

10:45 AM | 27 Sep, 2023

Punjab govt abolishes use of EVMs in election

10:14 AM | 27 Sep, 2023

Man held for manufacturing substandard injections leading to vision ...

01:44 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Punjab gets first-ever plastic road

Advertisement

Latest

01:05 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Ramiz Raja laments Pakistani team’s ‘habit of losing’ after upset against NZ in CWC 23 warm-up game

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 2 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 2 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 2, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.05 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.3 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.24 40.64
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 2, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 2 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Karachi PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Islamabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Peshawar PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Quetta PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Sialkot PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Attock PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Gujranwala PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Jehlum PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Multan PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Bahawalpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Gujrat PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Nawabshah PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Chakwal PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Hyderabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Nowshehra PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Sargodha PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Faisalabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Mirpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: