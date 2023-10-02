Nipah virus alert in Punjab: Here’s how to keep yourself safe from zoonotic disease

LAHORE – The sudden increase in Nipah Virus cases in Punjab has alarmed the health authorities.

The government issued a high alert over growing concerns about the outbreak of the zoonotic disease in the region. The alert is for all areas of the province, including Lahore.

The health department shared new guidelines with all Chief Executive Officers of Health, alarming them to take preventive measures against infection. The stern measures are to be immediately implemented across all districts within the province.

Officials stressed the high mortality rate linked with the Nipah virus, and to classify the data, hospitals have been directed to promptly share data on all suspected Nipah-affected patients to a centralized dashboard.

The virus was first found in 1999 during an outbreak among pig farmers in, Malaysia, and its cases surfaced in Bangladesh, India, and other countries.

Here are some steps to help you stay safe from Nipah virus

Avoid Contact with Infected Animals

Do not handle or consume animals that are sick or found dead.

Avoid contact with bats, as they are known to be natural hosts of the Nipah virus.

Practice Good Hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after touching animals or visiting places with potential exposure to the virus. Use hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid Consuming Raw Date Palm Sap

Nipah virus has been known to spread through consumption of raw date palm sap that is contaminated with bat saliva or urine. Ensure that palm sap is properly boiled and treated before consumption.

Use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

If you are a healthcare worker or are in close contact with Nipah virus patients, use appropriate PPE, including masks, gloves, gowns, and goggles, to prevent contact with bodily fluids.

Quarantine

If someone in your household is infected with Nipah virus or suspected to be infected, follow isolation and quarantine protocols recommended by health authorities to prevent further spread.

Promote Respiratory Hygiene

Encourage the use of tissues or the elbow to cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing. Dispose of used tissues properly.

Seek Medical Attention if you have symptoms

If you experience symptoms such as fever, headache, dizziness, or respiratory issues and have been in an area with known Nipah virus cases, seek medical attention immediately.

Follow Travel Advisories

If there is an outbreak of Nipah virus in a particular region, follow travel advisories and consider postponing non-essential travel to affected areas.