IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield case in major relief

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield case.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb announced the ruling filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo against conviction in in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia Steel Mills cases.

In July 2018, an accountability court handed a 10-year sentence to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and imposed a fine of £8 million (Rs1.29 billion) in the reference pertaining to Sharif family’s Avenfield apartment in London, UK.

In December 2018, the former three-time premier was awarded seven year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

The high court has also disposed of the Flagship graft reference against the PML-leader after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) withdrew its petition against the acquittal in the case.

Meanwhile, the IHC bench has adjourned the hearing on a petition against conviction in the Al-Azizia case, saying the Registrar Office will issue a date for next hearing.

Talking to media outside the IHC, Nawaz Sharif thanked Allah Almighty over the overturn of the conviction.

اللہ تعالیٰ نے آج سرخرو کیا،سب سے پہلے اللہ تعالیٰ کا شکر ادا کرتاہوں، میں نے تمام معاملات کو اللہ پر چھوڑ رکھا ہے، العزیزیہ ریفرنس کا معاملہ بھی اللہ تعالیٰ پر چھوڑ دیاہے،نوازشریف pic.twitter.com/ZwXdqLC8Iz — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) November 29, 2023

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif congratulated his elder brother on his acquittal in the Avenfield case. He also launched Maryam Nawaz for standing firm in front of oppression.

More to follow…