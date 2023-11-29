Search

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield case in major relief

04:17 PM | 29 Nov, 2023
IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield case in major relief
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield case. 

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb announced the ruling filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo against conviction in in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia Steel Mills cases.

In July 2018, an accountability court handed a 10-year sentence to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and imposed a fine of £8 million (Rs1.29 billion) in the reference pertaining to Sharif family’s Avenfield apartment in London, UK.

In December 2018, the former three-time premier was awarded seven year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

The high court has also disposed of the Flagship graft reference against the PML-leader after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) withdrew its petition against the acquittal in the case. 

Meanwhile, the IHC bench has adjourned the hearing on a petition against conviction in the Al-Azizia case, saying the Registrar Office will issue a date for next hearing.

Talking to media outside the IHC, Nawaz Sharif thanked Allah Almighty over the overturn of the conviction. 

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif congratulated his elder brother on his acquittal in the Avenfield case. He also launched Maryam Nawaz for standing firm in front of oppression.

More to follow…

