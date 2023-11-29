Sana Khan's baby boy meets Tariq Jamil in Dubai

Numerous celebrities in Pakistan have chosen to step away from the glamour of showbiz to lead lives aligned with Islamic principles, and Sana Khan, a former Bollywood actress, is among those who made such a profound decision.
Opting for a life centred around Islamic teachings, she embraced the path of Hijab and found tranquillity in her newfound spiritual journey after marrying Anas. The couple frequently shares their experiences, often seen together on various trips and embarking on the sacred pilgrimages of Umrah and Hajj.
Sana Khan and Anas, now proud parents to a son, consistently express their deep emotions for their little one. Recently, a heartwarming event unfolded as their baby, named Tariq Jamil in homage to the revered Pakistani Islamic scholar Jamil, had the opportunity to meet the esteemed Maulana in Dubai. Sana joyfully shared this precious moment with her followers on her Instagram handle accompanied with a heartfelt caption.
"Love and Respect from the bottom of our hearts for this beautiful soul @tariqjamilofficial
Jr Tariq Jamil meeting Senior Hazrat Maulana Tariq Jamil Saab
Maulana ko dekh kar waqai Allah yaad ajata hai he is a man of beauty inside out.
Reason for my and so many people’s Hidayat ka zariya.
May Allah always protect him and give him good health
PS: He has always called me “BETI” and gave me so much of sabr with his words of wisdom.
People can try to break you and target you for their mafad but we have to be strong and this is a test from Allah swt too."
The comment section was filled with heart emojis by fans and admirers.
Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.6 for selling and 288.65 for buying purposes.
Euro price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 360 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.6
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.25
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|750.11
|758.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.58
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.63
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.36
|923.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.1
|322.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.01
|8.16
KARACHI – The gold price moved up down in the local market in line with massive increase in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,900.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,830, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,750 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,500.00.
In international market, the price of precious metal went up by $29 to settle at $2,044 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
