Sana Khan's baby boy meets Tariq Jamil in Dubai

Maheen Khawaja
05:13 PM | 29 Nov, 2023
Sana Khan's baby boy meets Tariq Jamil in Dubai
Numerous celebrities in Pakistan have chosen to step away from the glamour of showbiz to lead lives aligned with Islamic principles, and Sana Khan, a former Bollywood actress, is among those who made such a profound decision.

Opting for a life centred around Islamic teachings, she embraced the path of Hijab and found tranquillity in her newfound spiritual journey after marrying Anas. The couple frequently shares their experiences, often seen together on various trips and embarking on the sacred pilgrimages of Umrah and Hajj.

Sana Khan and Anas, now proud parents to a son, consistently express their deep emotions for their little one. Recently, a heartwarming event unfolded as their baby, named Tariq Jamil in homage to the revered Pakistani Islamic scholar Jamil, had the opportunity to meet the esteemed Maulana in Dubai. Sana joyfully shared this precious moment with her followers on her Instagram handle accompanied with a heartfelt caption.

"Love and Respect from the bottom of our hearts for this beautiful soul @tariqjamilofficial

Jr Tariq Jamil meeting Senior Hazrat Maulana Tariq Jamil Saab

Maulana ko dekh kar waqai Allah yaad ajata hai he is a man of beauty inside out.

Reason for my and so many people’s Hidayat ka zariya.
May Allah always protect him and give him good health 

PS: He has always called me “BETI” and gave me so much of sabr with his words of wisdom.
People can try to break you and target you for their mafad but we have to be strong and this is a test from Allah swt too."

The comment section was filled with heart emojis by fans and admirers.

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

