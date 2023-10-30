  

Sana Khan reacts to tragic demise of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son Asim Jamil

Sana Khan reacts to tragic demise of Maulana Tariq Jamil's son Asim Jamil
Former Indian actress Sana Khan has extended her condolences and expressed sorrow regarding the tragic suicide of Asim Jameel, the son of Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Sana Khan took to her Instagram account to share a post that originally appeared on another social networking platform, 'X.' In the post, Maulana Tariq Jameel confirmed the untimely passing of his son, Asim Jameel, and earnestly requested prayers.

Khan shared this post, along with a heartfelt message, stating, "Asim Jameel, the younger son of Tariq Jameel, has passed away. I humbly request you all to pray for his forgiveness."

Understanding the profound grief of Tariq Jameel, Sana Khan offered a sincere prayer, "May Allah grant Tariq Jameel the strength to endure this trying time."

In another Instagram story, Sana Khan shared a YouTube link featuring a statement from Maulana Tariq Jameel's son, Yusuf Jameel. In this statement, Yusuf confirmed his brother Asim Jameel's struggle with mental illness, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his tragic suicide.

Sana Khan, in the same Instagram story, mentioned, "Asim Jameel had been battling depression for an extended period, and considering his mental condition, I pray for his eternal peace."

It's important to note that Asim Jameel took his own life by shooting himself in the chest at his residence in Mian Chanu. Maulana Tariq Jameel publicly sought forgiveness for his son's actions on social media. Tragically, the family also had to cope with another suicide, adding to the heart-wrenching events they endured.

