Maulana Tariq Jamil's brother says Asim didn’t commit suicide

KHANEWAL – Asim Jamil, the son of famous Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, died due to gun wounds in Talamba on Sunday.
The Tableeghi Jamat leader confirmed the accidental death, leaving millions in shock after the tragic incident.
Local cops told media that Maulana’s son was shifted to Talamba Rural Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead. Police said cause of death seems to be a gunshot. A senior official of Punjab police told a publication that the deceased shot himself in the chest while some of his family members said he committed suicide.
Amid the contrasting statement, Dr Tahir Kamal Sahu, brother of Tariq Jamil, said his nephew did not commit suicide. It was an accidental death, he added. He said that they were at home in a good mood on Saturday night.
He said Asim went to the gym with his cousin and accidentally opened a fire that took his life.
مولانا طارق جمیل کے بھائی نے سارا واقعہ بتا دیا— Sanam Jamali🇵🇰 (@sana_J2) October 30, 2023
میرے بھتیجے نے خودکشی نہیں کی،ہفتے کی رات وہ ہنسی خوشی گھر میں تھا۔
کل شام میرے بیٹے کے ساتھ جم گیا اور غلطی سے فائر لگ گیا۔#tariqjameel #tariqjamil #AsimJameel pic.twitter.com/jiS1DWyPFv
Recalling the events, Dr Tahir said he left for Lahore after family meet-up and Tariq Jamil left for Faisalabad. He said Asim was checking the hand gun, which got a single bullet, and it pierced through his chest.
People from all walks of life offered condolences to Maulana Tariq Jamil on the demise of his younger son Asim Jamil.
Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, and President Arif Alvi shared grief over Asim’s death.
