What is the link between this Riyadh-based entrepreneur and Tariq Jamil's son?

Prominent Islamic scholar and Tableeghi Jamat leader Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son Asim Jamil passed away after a tragic incident on Sunday.

Media reports claimed that deceased was rushed to Talamba Rural Health Center in critical condition with gunshots wounds where he breathed his last.

Several media outlets, including mainstream satellite channels and digital platforms, aired a picture which according to them was son of Maulana Tariq Jamil. The portrait picture shows a man wearing spectacles and suit, looking at camera.

However, the man who is mistook as the son of Tableeghi Jamat leader is, in fact, a Riyadh-based entrepreneur from Pakistan, Asim Jamil.

He is Co-Founder and CEO at Tracking KSA where he leads the strategic direction and overall management of the company, driving its growth and success.

Top politicians, celebrities, and activists have been extending their condolences to Maulana Tariq Jamil on the demise of his younger son Asim Jamil. Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, and President Arif Alvi shared grief over Asim’s death.