Judges, military officials accountable under NAB Ordinance, observes Justice Mansoor

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court's Justice Mansoor Ali Shah observed that members of the armed forces and judges can be held accountable under the accountability laws.
Justice Shah made the observation in his 27-page dissenting note on the NAB amendments verdict, issued by a bench led by former chief justice Umar Ata Bandail.
In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court in its September 15 ruling nullified some amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999 during the PDM-led government.
Justice Shah said during the hearings of the case, which was filed former prime minister Imran Khan after the amendments were made, a question was also raise as to whether judges and members of the armed forces are exempted from the NAB laws.
“We must, therefore, strongly shun the above generally professed opinion and be clear that members of Armed Forces and the judges of the constitutional courts are fully liable under the NAB Ordinance, like any other public servant of Pakistan,” he observed.
Saying the courts should decide the cases as per the law and Constitution of Pakistan, he said no state organ enjoys superiority over the other under the principle of “trichotomy of power.
“Courts must rise above the ‘hooting throng’ and keep their eyes set on the future of democracy, undeterred by the changing politics of today. Courts unlike political parties don’t have to win popular support. Courts are to decide according to the Constitution and the law even if the public sentiment is against them,” read the note.
He said that all the organs of the state have their separately delineated functions, adding that all the pillars of state are completely independent in their own sphere of work.
“The legislature is assigned the function to legislate laws, the executive to execute laws and the judiciary to interpret laws. None of these three organs are dependent upon the other in the performance of its functions nor can one claim superiority over the others,” Justice Shah wrote.
"Any one of these three organs cannot usurp or interfere in the exercise of each other’s functions, nor can one encroach upon the field of the others”.
While talking about the petition filed by Imran Khan against the amendments, he said the lawyer for the petitions failed to explain how the amendments affected the fundamental rights.
“As discussed above, the learned counsel for the petitioner has utterly failed to clearly establish beyond any reasonable doubt that the challenged amendments in the NAB Ordinance are constitutionally invalid on the touchstone of ‘taking away’ or ‘abridging’ any of the fundamental rights, in terms of Article 8(2) of the Constitution. I find the petition meritless and therefore dismiss it,” read the note.
He said the parliament through the challenged amendment, changed the forums for investigation and trial of the offences of corruption involving the amount or property less than Rs500 million.
“This matter undoubtedly falls within the exclusive policy domain of the legislature, not justiciable by the courts. In my opinion, this and other challenged amendments, which relate to certain procedural matters, in no way take away or abridge any of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution to the people of Pakistan.”
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market, and the current rate stands at 282.5 for selling purposes, and 279.5 for buying.
On Monday, Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound hovered around Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham currently stays at Rs78.25 and the Saudi Riyal SAR was being quoted at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid changes in the international market.
The price of 24-karat gold per tola saw marginal gains on Monday and the new rate stands at Rs214,000, and 22-karat gold is currently available at Rs196,167 per tola.
For 10 grams of 24-karat gold, the current price stands at Rs183,471, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs168,182.
In the international market, the bullion rate hovered around $2,002 per ounce with marginal losses.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.