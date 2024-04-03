Search

Pakistan

Pakistan shuts down flight operations at this airport for next two weeks

Web Desk
11:40 AM | 3 Apr, 2024
Pakistan shuts down flight operations at this airport for next two weeks
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday decided to shut down flight operations at Sialkot International Airport (SKT) for next two weeks.

In an announcement, Sialkot airport manager said the airfield will remain closed for all kinds of domestic and international flights from May 6 to May 18.

Airports used to be temporarily closed for maintenance and repairs to ensure the safety and efficiency of operations.

Meanwhile, seventeen flights from various airlines departing from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi were canceled due to low passengers during Ramadan.

