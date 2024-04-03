Forbes 2024 List of World's Billionaires is out now: Taylor Swift, ChatGPT founder enter elite ranks

American business magazine Forbes rolled out its latest 'World's Billionaires List', featuring some new faces along with old business giants.
Bernard Arnault, the founder of LVMH, topped the world's richest person list as he led empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora, with a net worth of $233 billion.
Tesla owner Elon Musk ranks second with a staggering net worth of $195 billion. Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon, is the third richest person with a net worth of $194 billion, while Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Meta, is fourth with a net worth of $177 billion.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates is the seventh richest person, and India's Mukesh Ambani ranks ninth with a net worth of $116 billion.
|Rank
|Name
|Net Worth
|Age
|Country/Territory
|Industry
|1
|Bernard Arnault & family
|$233 Billion
|75
|France
|Fashion & Retail
|2
|Elon Musk
|$195 Billion
|52
|United States
|Automotive
|3
|Jeff Bezos
|$194 Billion
|60
|United States
|Technology
|4
|Mark Zuckerberg
|$177 Billion
|39
|United States
|Technology
|5
|Larry Ellison
|$141 Billion
|79
|United States
|Technology
|6
|Warren Buffett
|$133 Billion
|93
|United States
|Finance & Investments
|7
|Bill Gates
|$128 Billion
|68
|United States
|Technology
|8
|Steve Ballmer
|$121 Billion
|68
|United States
|Technology
|9
|Mukesh Ambani
|$116 Billion
|66
|India
|Diversified
|10
|Larry Page
|$114 Billion
|51
|United States
|Technology
Forbes' new list shows more billionaires than ever before, with 2,781 in total, 141 more than last year and 26 more than the previous record set in 2021.
The total wealth of billionaires is $14.2 trillion, an increase of $2 trillion from 2023 and $1.1 trillion more than the previous record set in 2021.
Two-thirds of the list's members are worth more than the previous year, with only one-fourth having decreased wealth. Much of the wealth increase comes from the top 20 billionaires, who added a combined $700 billion in wealth since 2023.
The Billionaires List saw pop star Taylor Swift and ChatGPT Sam Altman, co-creator of ChatGPT.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.4
|748.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.55
|913.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.17
|731.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
