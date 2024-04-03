Forbes 2024 List of World's Billionaires is out now: Taylor Swift, ChatGPT founder enter elite ranks

American business magazine Forbes rolled out its latest 'World's Billionaires List', featuring some new faces along with old business giants.

Bernard Arnault, the founder of LVMH, topped the world's richest person list as he led empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora, with a net worth of $233 billion.

Tesla owner Elon Musk ranks second with a staggering net worth of $195 billion. Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon, is the third richest person with a net worth of $194 billion, while Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Meta, is fourth with a net worth of $177 billion.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is the seventh richest person, and India's Mukesh Ambani ranks ninth with a net worth of $116 billion.

Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024

Rank Name Net Worth Age Country/Territory Industry 1 Bernard Arnault & family $233 Billion 75 France Fashion & Retail 2 Elon Musk $195 Billion 52 United States Automotive 3 Jeff Bezos $194 Billion 60 United States Technology 4 Mark Zuckerberg $177 Billion 39 United States Technology 5 Larry Ellison $141 Billion 79 United States Technology 6 Warren Buffett $133 Billion 93 United States Finance & Investments 7 Bill Gates $128 Billion 68 United States Technology 8 Steve Ballmer $121 Billion 68 United States Technology 9 Mukesh Ambani $116 Billion 66 India Diversified 10 Larry Page $114 Billion 51 United States Technology

Forbes' new list shows more billionaires than ever before, with 2,781 in total, 141 more than last year and 26 more than the previous record set in 2021.

The total wealth of billionaires is $14.2 trillion, an increase of $2 trillion from 2023 and $1.1 trillion more than the previous record set in 2021.

Two-thirds of the list's members are worth more than the previous year, with only one-fourth having decreased wealth. Much of the wealth increase comes from the top 20 billionaires, who added a combined $700 billion in wealth since 2023.

The Billionaires List saw pop star Taylor Swift and ChatGPT Sam Altman, co-creator of ChatGPT.