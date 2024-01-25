Umair Jaswal welcomes 'Oreo' in his life after Shoaib-Sana wedding

Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal's seemingly innocent Instagram post with his pet dog, Oreo, has become a battleground for veiled comments aimed at his ex-wife, Sana Javed. Just weeks after Javed's surprise marriage to cricketer Shoaib Malik, social media erupts with cryptic messages disguised as compliments for Oreo.

Amidst the lingering controversy, Jaswal's photo with his beloved pet, captioned simply "Oreo," has unexpectedly become a magnet for cryptic messages.

Fans flooded the comments section with seemingly harmless remarks that could be interpreted as subtle digs at Javed. Not all comments focus on Javed. Some express empathy for Jaswal's heartbreak, urging patience and wishing him well. Others advise him to move on and even find new love.

Jaswal himself has remained silent on the cryptic comments and has also chose not to give any official statement on the wedding of his ex wife.

https://ven.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Jan-2024/ahmed-ali-butt-hamza-ali-abbasi-commend-umair-jaswal-for-being-graceful-at-shoaib-sana-wedding-drama