Umair Jaswal welcomes 'Oreo' in his life after Shoaib-Sana wedding

Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal's seemingly innocent Instagram post with his pet dog, Oreo, has become a battleground for veiled comments aimed at his ex-wife, Sana Javed. Just weeks after Javed's surprise marriage to cricketer Shoaib Malik, social media erupts with cryptic messages disguised as compliments for Oreo.
Amidst the lingering controversy, Jaswal's photo with his beloved pet, captioned simply "Oreo," has unexpectedly become a magnet for cryptic messages.
Fans flooded the comments section with seemingly harmless remarks that could be interpreted as subtle digs at Javed. Not all comments focus on Javed. Some express empathy for Jaswal's heartbreak, urging patience and wishing him well. Others advise him to move on and even find new love.
Jaswal himself has remained silent on the cryptic comments and has also chose not to give any official statement on the wedding of his ex wife.
https://ven.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Jan-2024/ahmed-ali-butt-hamza-ali-abbasi-commend-umair-jaswal-for-being-graceful-at-shoaib-sana-wedding-drama
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.