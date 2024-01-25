Search

Lifestyle

Umair Jaswal welcomes 'Oreo' in his life after Shoaib-Sana wedding

Web Desk
08:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
Umair Jaswal welcomes 'Oreo' in his life after Shoaib-Sana wedding
Source: Instagram

Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal's seemingly innocent Instagram post with his pet dog, Oreo, has become a battleground for veiled comments aimed at his ex-wife, Sana Javed. Just weeks after Javed's surprise marriage to cricketer Shoaib Malik, social media erupts with cryptic messages disguised as compliments for Oreo.

Amidst the lingering controversy, Jaswal's photo with his beloved pet, captioned simply "Oreo," has unexpectedly become a magnet for cryptic messages.

Fans flooded the comments section with seemingly harmless remarks that could be interpreted as subtle digs at Javed. Not all comments focus on Javed. Some express empathy for Jaswal's heartbreak, urging patience and wishing him well. Others advise him to move on and even find new love.

Jaswal himself has remained silent on the cryptic comments and has also chose not to give any official statement on the wedding of his ex wife.

https://ven.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Jan-2024/ahmed-ali-butt-hamza-ali-abbasi-commend-umair-jaswal-for-being-graceful-at-shoaib-sana-wedding-drama

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi commend Umair Jaswal for being ...

06:41 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Shahid Afridi sneaks in cheeky remark while congratulating Shoaib, ...

11:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Was Umair Jaswal threatened to divorce Sana Javed?

05:40 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's first picture after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana ...

06:59 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

What is Umair Jaswal conveying through his Insta stories after ...

08:43 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Here's how Ayesha Omar reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's ...

Lifestyle

10:24 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Fatima Bhutto calls Bollywood a "craven industry" for attending Ram ...

09:10 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

'If you want to work, get married,' Taliban set new conditions for ...

08:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Yumna Zaidi shares her video from gym

01:57 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Ushna Shah's new bold video goes viral

07:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Ushna Shah's daring black dress ignites fiery debate

10:29 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

“There can only be one state,” Indian singer Lucky Ali on ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:20 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat looks smoking hot in denim attire

Gold & Silver Rate

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: