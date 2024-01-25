Search

Pakistan

Honda CD 70 latest price, zero markup installment plan February 2024

Mahmood Idrees
09:02 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
honda cd 70 installment plan

LAHORE – Honda motorcycles continue to rein the Pakistani two-wheeler market as it sells more vehicles than the rest of the industry combined, and Honda CD 70 remains the top selling bike.

Honda has made some changes in the Honda CD 70 2024 model, the company’s front-runner in country of 240 million.

The 70cc motorcycle is distinguished by its outstanding fuel efficiency, which offers an astounding 55-60 kilometres per litre.

A 4-speed transmission is mated to a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine under the hood of the Honda CD 70 Dream. This potent combination guarantees a powerful and smooth performance to the riders.

Honda CD 70 price in Pakistan 2024

The price of the Honda CD 70 stands at Rs157,900 in Pakistan.

Honda 70 Installment Plan with Bank Alfalah

Several commercial banks are offering installment plans, including zero-markup plans, for the Honda motorcycles, including CD 70. 

Bank Alfalah offers 0% markup on installment plan of up to six months. But it receives processing fee from the customers as per the schedule of charges. Following is the list of installment plans and per month installment amount offered by the bank:

Duration Per Month Installment
Three months plan Rs52,633 (zero markup)
Six months plan  Rs26,317 (zero markup)
Nine months Rs20,465
12 months  Rs16,081
18 months Rs11,696
24 months  Rs9,506
36 months Rs7,319

Honda CG 125, 125s Gold Edition price update in Pakistan Jan 2024

Mahmood Idrees

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:22 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pakistan Navy kicks off exercise ‘Sea Spark 2024’ to evaluate ...

01:12 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from February 1?

05:50 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Pakistan face threats from four terrorist outfits ahead of elections ...

02:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pakistan Air Force to establish second squadron of latest JF-17 ...

10:23 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Sections of Motorway M2, M5 closed amid dense fog; Check latest ...

02:31 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

When will Ramadan 2024 begin in Pakistan?

Pakistan

02:13 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Has Punjab shut down schools, colleges for four days amid security ...

12:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP this week

04:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Propaganda on social media aims to create chaos in Pakistan: COAS ...

06:01 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

United States and LUMS inaugurate electric vehicle R&D center

09:35 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's federal cabinet approves deployment of army for elections

10:02 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

PTA changes rules for issuing duplicate mobile SIM cards in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

10:20 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat looks smoking hot in denim attire

Gold & Silver Rate

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: