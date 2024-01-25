Honda CD 70 latest price, zero markup installment plan February 2024

LAHORE – Honda motorcycles continue to rein the Pakistani two-wheeler market as it sells more vehicles than the rest of the industry combined, and Honda CD 70 remains the top selling bike.
Honda has made some changes in the Honda CD 70 2024 model, the company’s front-runner in country of 240 million.
The 70cc motorcycle is distinguished by its outstanding fuel efficiency, which offers an astounding 55-60 kilometres per litre.
A 4-speed transmission is mated to a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine under the hood of the Honda CD 70 Dream. This potent combination guarantees a powerful and smooth performance to the riders.
The price of the Honda CD 70 stands at Rs157,900 in Pakistan.
Several commercial banks are offering installment plans, including zero-markup plans, for the Honda motorcycles, including CD 70.
Bank Alfalah offers 0% markup on installment plan of up to six months. But it receives processing fee from the customers as per the schedule of charges. Following is the list of installment plans and per month installment amount offered by the bank:
|Duration
|Per Month Installment
|Three months plan
|Rs52,633 (zero markup)
|Six months plan
|Rs26,317 (zero markup)
|Nine months
|Rs20,465
|12 months
|Rs16,081
|18 months
|Rs11,696
|24 months
|Rs9,506
|36 months
|Rs7,319
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
