Honda CG 125, 125s Gold Edition price update in Pakistan Jan 2024

Honda CG 125 remained one of most selling bikes in Pakistan, known for easy parts availability, good resale value, drag power and thumping sound.
The bike remained King of roads, mostly used for daily rides, and despite its price soaring price, it remained mile ahead than its competitors.
With the appreciation of local currency and in light of localisation, people were expecting price drop in Honda bikes, however the company ruled out any further drop in prices.
Amid the rumours, Honda cleared the air, shooting reports about revised rates.
As of Jan 2024, Honda CG 125 is available at a price of Rs234,900 while the Gold/Self-start edition costs 282,900.
|Models
|Price
|Honda CG 125
|Rs234,900
|Honda CG 125s
|Rs282,900.
The Japanese autogiant rolled out new model of CG 125 model but it's again only a new sticker of the fuel tank and side covers.
To satisfy buyers, Atlas Honda claimed increasing compression ratio, up-gradation of carburetor design with better airflow, improvising pistons, refreshing crank-shaft assembly, and redesigning the head and cylinder in the Honda 125 2024 model.
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Saturday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,900, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,386.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,749, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,625 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,250 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
