Honda CG 125, 125s Gold Edition price update in Pakistan Jan 2024

Honda CG 125 remained one of most selling bikes in Pakistan, known for easy parts availability, good resale value, drag power and thumping sound.

The bike remained King of roads, mostly used for daily rides, and despite its price soaring price, it remained mile ahead than its competitors.

With the appreciation of local currency and in light of localisation, people were expecting price drop in Honda bikes, however the company ruled out any further drop in prices.

Amid the rumours, Honda cleared the air, shooting reports about revised rates.

Honda CG 125 price in Pakistan

As of Jan 2024, Honda CG 125 is available at a price of Rs234,900 while the Gold/Self-start edition costs 282,900.

Models Price Honda CG 125 Rs234,900 Honda CG 125s Rs282,900.

The Japanese autogiant rolled out new model of CG 125 model but it's again only a new sticker of the fuel tank and side covers.

To satisfy buyers, Atlas Honda claimed increasing compression ratio, up-gradation of carburetor design with better airflow, improvising pistons, refreshing crank-shaft assembly, and redesigning the head and cylinder in the Honda 125 2024 model.