Has Honda cut price for CD 70, and CG 125?

LAHORE – Pakistan's largest bike manufacturer Atlas Honda has turned down the reports suggesting a big cut in the prices of popular models, Honda CD70, and Honda CG125.

Earlier this week, there were reports claiming that the prices of Honda CD 70, and Honda 125 were reduced following a sharp recovery of the Pakistani rupee against dollar.

The unverified reports claim that the price of Honda CG125 Gold variant was slashed by staggering Rs38,500, and the Honda 125 regular model price comes down by Rs33,500.

Additionally, it said Honda CD70 witnessed a sharp price decrease and the new rate stands at Rs135,000.

Despite the reports shared by online portals of mainstream news channels, Atlas Honda dismissed the reports about revised rates.

The auto-giant clarified that there has been no reduction in the prices of any of their bikes, including CD 70, CG125, Pridor and CB 150.