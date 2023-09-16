Honda CD 70 2024 zero markup Installment plans September Update

Honda CD 70 has remained one of the top-selling models as it continues to rule the streets, and following the success, the Japanese auto-giant rolled out the 2024 model without existing dates.

Honda 70 has undergone several facelifts and the bike dominates the market with strong resale value in Pakistan.

As Honda and auto companies raised motorbike prices for several times due to shortage of parts and currency devaluation, people are now looking for easy leasing options for bikes and Atlas Honda Limited (AHL) announced a zero markup installment plan for Honda CD 70.

Honda CD 70 2024 Price in Pakistan

Honda CD 70 2024 model is available at price of Rs157,900.

Honda CD 70 2024 Installment Plans

Bank Alfalah offers Honda CD 70 on 0 markup for up to 6 months, there is a processing fee of 2.5% + Federal Excise Duty (FED) applicable on the product.