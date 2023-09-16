Search

BusinessPakistan

Honda CD 70 2024 zero markup Installment plans September Update

Web Desk
12:45 PM | 16 Sep, 2023
Honda CD 70 2024 zero markup Installment plans September Update

Honda CD 70 has remained one of the top-selling models as it continues to rule the streets, and following the success, the Japanese auto-giant rolled out the 2024 model without existing dates.

Honda 70 has undergone several facelifts and the bike dominates the market with strong resale value in Pakistan.

As Honda and auto companies raised motorbike prices for several times due to shortage of parts and currency devaluation, people are now looking for easy leasing options for bikes and Atlas Honda Limited (AHL) announced a zero markup installment plan for Honda CD 70.

Honda CD 70 2024 Price in Pakistan

Honda CD 70 2024 model is available at price of Rs157,900.

Honda CD 70 2024 Installment Plans 

Bank Alfalah offers Honda CD 70 on 0 markup for up to 6 months, there is a processing fee of 2.5% + Federal Excise Duty (FED) applicable on the product. 
Honda CD 70 Price Rs157,900 Monthly Installment
3 Months Installments Rs52,630 (zero markup)
6 Months Installments Rs26,315 (zero markup)
9 Months Installments Rs20,465
12 Months Installments Rs16,080
18 Months Installments Rs11,700
24 Months Installments Rs9,500
26 Months Installments Rs7,320

Honda 125 2024 – Check Latest Price, and New Features here

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:05 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

Karachi weather update today

11:05 AM | 16 Sep, 2023

Weather update for Islamabad

11:44 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

Karachi weather update

11:21 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

Weather update for Lahore

11:00 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

Islamabad weather update

12:44 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Honda 125 2024 – Check Latest Price, and New Features here

Advertisement

Latest

03:16 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

What did Zaman Khan do before entering the world of cricket?

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 16 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 16 September 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 16, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.7 299.95
Euro EUR 321.5 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.15 79.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 795.46 803.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.21 38.56
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 776.86 784.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.2 219.2
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 334.14 336.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 16 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 16 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: