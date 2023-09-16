Search

Chinese defence minister under probe for corrupt procurement

01:47 PM | 16 Sep, 2023
Source: Twitter

BEIJING – China’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who had been absent from public view for over two weeks, is under investigation by Chinese authorities, according to media reports.

The investigation into Li is related to the procurement of military equipment, although specific details about the equipment purchases under scrutiny are not available at this time.

Additionally, eight senior officials from the Chinese military’s procurement unit, which Li led from 2017 to 2022, are also under investigation.

The probe into Li and the other officials is being conducted by the military’s disciplinary inspection commission.

Li’s last public appearance was on August 29, where he gave a keynote speech at a security forum with African nations in Beijing. He had also visited Russia and Belarus earlier that month.

The investigation into Li began shortly after his return from that trip, with his ministry later cancelling a planned visit to Vietnam for an annual defence meeting between the two countries.

These developments follow a series of unexplained leadership changes in China, including the replacement of Foreign Minister Qin Gang in July after a prolonged absence from public view.

Both Li and Qin were seen as handpicked by President Xi Jinping, making their abrupt absence from their roles less than a year into their appointments notable.

In July, the military’s procurement unit issued a notice inviting the public to report irregularities dating back to October 2017, when Li was in charge. The unit indicated a desire to “clean up” its bidding process.

Li has previously been sanctioned by the U.S. in 2018 over weapons purchases from Russia’s largest arms exporter.

