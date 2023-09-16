Chinese defence minister under probe for corrupt procurement

BEIJING – China’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who had been absent from public view for over two weeks, is under investigation by Chinese authorities, according to media reports.
The investigation into Li is related to the procurement of military equipment, although specific details about the equipment purchases under scrutiny are not available at this time.
Additionally, eight senior officials from the Chinese military’s procurement unit, which Li led from 2017 to 2022, are also under investigation.
The probe into Li and the other officials is being conducted by the military’s disciplinary inspection commission.
Li’s last public appearance was on August 29, where he gave a keynote speech at a security forum with African nations in Beijing. He had also visited Russia and Belarus earlier that month.
The investigation into Li began shortly after his return from that trip, with his ministry later cancelling a planned visit to Vietnam for an annual defence meeting between the two countries.
These developments follow a series of unexplained leadership changes in China, including the replacement of Foreign Minister Qin Gang in July after a prolonged absence from public view.
Both Li and Qin were seen as handpicked by President Xi Jinping, making their abrupt absence from their roles less than a year into their appointments notable.
In July, the military’s procurement unit issued a notice inviting the public to report irregularities dating back to October 2017, when Li was in charge. The unit indicated a desire to “clean up” its bidding process.
Li has previously been sanctioned by the U.S. in 2018 over weapons purchases from Russia’s largest arms exporter.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 16, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
