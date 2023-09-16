Search

WATCH: Glimpse of ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in Pakistan

Web Desk
02:29 PM | 16 Sep, 2023
WATCH: Glimpse of ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in Pakistan
Source: PCB

LAHORE – The ICC World Cup 2023 trophy embarked on a three-day tour in Pakistan, making appearances at various historic landmarks and in front of enthusiastic fans.

The official ICC Twitter account, now known as X, shared a video titled “Pakistan Diaries” showcasing the trophy’s journey across the country.

The trophy’s visit to Pakistan began with its unveiling by former Pakistani cricketer and current Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Sports, Wahab Riaz.

Fans had the opportunity to view the ICC World Cup trophy at iconic locations such as Badshahi Mosque, Minar-e-Pakistan, and other historical sites.

The trophy commenced its global tour in India, the tournament’s host, on June 27. It has since traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the USA, the West Indies, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, France, and England.

Notably, the tournament will feature 10 teams competing for the prestigious title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the tournament opener as well as the final.

The Cricket World Cup will employ a round-robin format, with all teams facing each other in 45 league matches. The top four teams will progress to the semifinals, scheduled for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata. Reserve days are allocated for the semifinals and final.

It’s worth mentioning that Pakistan has yet to announce its squad for this highly anticipated event.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Sep-2023/icc-world-cup-2023-trophy-reaches-pakistan-on-historic-tour

