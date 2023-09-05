ICC World Cup 2023 trophy reaches Pakistan on historic tour

LAHORE – The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy has made its grand arrival in Lahore, and commenced a three-day tour filled with iconic moments, engaging activities, and an opportunity for cricket enthusiasts to get up close with this prestigious trophy.
The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Trophy began its tour in India, the host of the tournament, since June 27. It has travelled to Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the USA, West Indies, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, France and England.
The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy, one of the most coveted prizes in the world of cricket, touched down in Lahore on 4 September and is scheduled to depart on 6 September. During this brief yet momentous visit, the trophy is being embarked on a swift journey, making stops at historical landmarks, cricket academies, and educational institutions, providing fans from all walks of life a chance to witness the glory of cricket up close.
To allow media personnel to capture this historical moment, the trophy will be on display at the National Cricket Academy's outdoor area on 6 September at 10 am for 40 minutes.
The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 is all set to take place in India from 5 October to 19 November. Pakistan, currently the number one side in the 50-over format, clinched the title in 1992 under the leadership of Imran Khan when they defeated England by 22 runs in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. In the last edition of the ICC Men’s World Cup held in England in 2019, Pakistan narrowly missed an opportunity to qualify for the semi-finals, ending with 11 points from nine games and finishing in fifth place.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 5, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|333.65
|Euro
|EUR
|355
|359
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|416.9
|421
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|91.2
|92
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.7
|88.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|813.77
|821.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.14
|42.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.24
|44.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|992.22
|1001.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.87
|183.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|794.68
|802.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237.6
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.45
|347.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,3000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs186,494 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 217,523.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Karachi
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Quetta
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Attock
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Multan
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
