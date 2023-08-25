Urvashi Rautela becomes first Indian actor to unveil ICC World Cup Trophy

Urvashi Rautela has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian actor to unveil the ICC World Cup Trophy at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Sharing her experience on her Instagram, Urvashi posted a breathtaking photograph of herself adorned in resplendent golden attire. The captivating image captures Urvashi in front of the Eiffel Tower, donning an exquisite shimmery golden bodycon dress enhanced by a hooded veil, all while elegantly holding the ICC World Cup Trophy.

Accompanying the image, she penned a heartfelt message, expressing, "FIRST ACTOR TO OFFICIALLY LAUNCH & UNVEIL “CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 TROPHY ????” AT THE EIFFEL TOWER IN PARIS FRANCE ???????? #trulyhumbled Thank you @icc @cricketworldcup @france_cricket ????"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

This accolade adds to Urvashi's impressive track record of accomplishments. Notably, she had previously garnered attention as the youngest and sole Indian showstopper at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week 2023. Urvashi's undeniable beauty has solidified her position as one of the world's most stunning individuals.

On the work front, she was last seen in Telugu films such as "Waltair Veerayya," "Agent," and "Bro."