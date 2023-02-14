Sehar Hayat and Sami Rasheed celebrate Valentine's Day in style

Sehar Hayat surprised her fan base with news of her recent wedding to singer Sami Rasheed. The couple tied the knot in a vibrant ceremony a few months back and surrounded by loved ones.

They frequently post intimate pictures for their followers and continue to exude couple goals to the world this Valentine's Day and needless to say, their whirlwind romance hasn't dimmed a bit. Sehar donned a beautiful gown, and Sami accented her attire by wearing matching hues. Needless to say, the newlywed couple is painting the town red with their adorable pictures.

"Happy Valentines Day Kakay, Jb Se Aap Mere Zindagi Main Ae Heyn Hr Din Pyar Aur Mohabbat ka Din Lgta Hai. Apko Haasil Kr SUKOON Haasil Hogya Hai.

Just Be Mine, Baqi Apko Pta k "Khair Hi Hai" #sehmi" captioned the TikTok star.

Fans also made sure to shower love on the couple as they posted sweet compliments in the comment section.

For the unversed, the TikTok starlet gained fame at a young age. Hayat possesses a substantial amount of followers on TikTok and Instagram. With her growing following and soaring fame, Hayat is becoming a well-known personality in the entertainment business. She has collaborated with various brands and gained recognition for her outstanding work.