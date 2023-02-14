Search

Lifestyle

Imran Abbas to share screen with Simi Chahal in new Punjabi film ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’

Web Desk 04:17 PM | 14 Feb, 2023
Imran Abbas to share screen with Simi Chahal in new Punjabi film ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’
Source: Instagram

A romantic Punjabi film, 'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee', is set to ignite the screens, starring popular actors Simi Chahal and Imran Abbas. This marks the first time the two stars have joined forces, inspiring excitement with their fresh on-screen chemistry.

Both actors have their own dedicated fan bases, with their past successes in the entertainment industry promising an entertaining and memorable performance. The film will be directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, who is still enjoying the success of his recent hit "Kali Jotta" in theatres. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 6, 2023.

The leading stars and filmmakers announced their newest collaboration with the release of a poster for the film. The news was shared on their Instagram handles and has been met with great enthusiasm. Fans are looking forward to seeing the duo come together in what looks to be a promising project, and are already speculating about the plot and genre of the film.

Sharing the same they wrote - “‘ਇੱਕ ਰਾਹੀ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਜ਼ਿਲ ਲਈ ਦੋ ਕਦਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਦੂਰੀ ਹੈ’ ‘Ek raahi nu Manzil layi do kadmaa di doori hai’  After the super sucess of Kali Jotta. Come be a part of this magical journey of  Jee Ve Sohneya Jee. See you in cinemas ???? 6th October 2023 ”

Abbas is a prominent actor who first appeared in Umrao Jaan Ada and rose to fame with Khuda Aur Mohabbat. Some of his notable works include Mera Naam Yousuf Hai, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, and Koi Chand Rakh. He entered Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's Creature 3D opposite Bipasha Basu and later appeared in Jaanisaar.

Meanwhile, Chahal was recently seen in Chal Mera Putt and Rabb Da Radio.

Imran Abbas, Hareem Farooq, Mishi Khan and Asimyar Tiwana pay tribute to Nazia Hassan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Sajal Aly’s new dance video with Emma Thompson goes viral

02:15 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Jemima Goldsmith reveals why she married Imran Khan

03:19 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Mahira Khan rolls out new clothing line in her love for white outfits

02:38 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Celebrities share their looks

10:54 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy unveils new art residency program for Pakistani artists

08:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Mathira sends pulses racing with new sizzling photos

02:20 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ali Wazir walks free from Karachi jail after over two years

05:49 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 14th February 2023

08:56 AM | 14 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.

During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.

Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.

Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.

The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Feb-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-14-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Karachi PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Islamabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Peshawar PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Quetta PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Sialkot PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Attock PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Gujranwala PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Jehlum PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Multan PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Bahawalpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Gujrat PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Nawabshah PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Chakwal PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Hyderabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Nowshehra PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Sargodha PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Faisalabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Mirpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: