Imran Abbas to share screen with Simi Chahal in new Punjabi film ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’

A romantic Punjabi film, 'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee', is set to ignite the screens, starring popular actors Simi Chahal and Imran Abbas. This marks the first time the two stars have joined forces, inspiring excitement with their fresh on-screen chemistry.
Both actors have their own dedicated fan bases, with their past successes in the entertainment industry promising an entertaining and memorable performance. The film will be directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, who is still enjoying the success of his recent hit "Kali Jotta" in theatres. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 6, 2023.
The leading stars and filmmakers announced their newest collaboration with the release of a poster for the film. The news was shared on their Instagram handles and has been met with great enthusiasm. Fans are looking forward to seeing the duo come together in what looks to be a promising project, and are already speculating about the plot and genre of the film.
Sharing the same they wrote - “‘ਇੱਕ ਰਾਹੀ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਜ਼ਿਲ ਲਈ ਦੋ ਕਦਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਦੂਰੀ ਹੈ’ ‘Ek raahi nu Manzil layi do kadmaa di doori hai’ After the super sucess of Kali Jotta. Come be a part of this magical journey of Jee Ve Sohneya Jee. See you in cinemas ???? 6th October 2023 ”
Abbas is a prominent actor who first appeared in Umrao Jaan Ada and rose to fame with Khuda Aur Mohabbat. Some of his notable works include Mera Naam Yousuf Hai, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, and Koi Chand Rakh. He entered Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's Creature 3D opposite Bipasha Basu and later appeared in Jaanisaar.
Meanwhile, Chahal was recently seen in Chal Mera Putt and Rabb Da Radio.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.
Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.
Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.
The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
