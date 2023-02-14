Imran Abbas to share screen with Simi Chahal in new Punjabi film ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’

A romantic Punjabi film, 'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee', is set to ignite the screens, starring popular actors Simi Chahal and Imran Abbas. This marks the first time the two stars have joined forces, inspiring excitement with their fresh on-screen chemistry.

Both actors have their own dedicated fan bases, with their past successes in the entertainment industry promising an entertaining and memorable performance. The film will be directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, who is still enjoying the success of his recent hit "Kali Jotta" in theatres. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 6, 2023.

The leading stars and filmmakers announced their newest collaboration with the release of a poster for the film. The news was shared on their Instagram handles and has been met with great enthusiasm. Fans are looking forward to seeing the duo come together in what looks to be a promising project, and are already speculating about the plot and genre of the film.

Sharing the same they wrote - “‘ਇੱਕ ਰਾਹੀ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਜ਼ਿਲ ਲਈ ਦੋ ਕਦਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਦੂਰੀ ਹੈ’ ‘Ek raahi nu Manzil layi do kadmaa di doori hai’ After the super sucess of Kali Jotta. Come be a part of this magical journey of Jee Ve Sohneya Jee. See you in cinemas ???? 6th October 2023 ”

Abbas is a prominent actor who first appeared in Umrao Jaan Ada and rose to fame with Khuda Aur Mohabbat. Some of his notable works include Mera Naam Yousuf Hai, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, and Koi Chand Rakh. He entered Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's Creature 3D opposite Bipasha Basu and later appeared in Jaanisaar.

Meanwhile, Chahal was recently seen in Chal Mera Putt and Rabb Da Radio.