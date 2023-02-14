Danish Taimoor recalls scrapping movie with Kareena Kapoor

With blockbuster drama serials including Meri Behen Maya, Sari Bhool Humari Thi, Deewangi, and many more, Lollywood handsome hunk Danish Taimoor is unarguably the most sought-after artist in the entertainment industry. The 39-year-old actor — with his millions of fans who idealize not only his looks but also the characters he essays, an impressive acting prowess, and the looks of a hero — could have had a bright future in Bollywood as well, and he almost made it through before things went south between the neighboring countries.

The Ishq Hai star recently made an appearance on The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary and revealed how he managed to secure a role opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in a blockbuster film but the delay caused by Kapoor's pregnancy and the rising tensions between the two nations ultimately pushed the project to be shelved, though the film later released in 2018 and did well commercially.

The Masi or Malika star revealed that had been offered to share the screen with the Pataudi Bahu — Kareena Kapoor — in Veere Di Wedding. The actor said, “We didn’t reveal it because we were too excited, (I, and Ayeza), we were ecstatic. I was also given the dates by the production house, and they had finalized me and Javed Sheikh. When the first scene of the film was to be shot in Thailand, Kapoor announced her pregnancy which caused an inevitable delay followed by the escalation from both India and Pakistan."

Apart from discussing his successful career and his journey to the crème de la crème of Lollywood, the Wrong No. actor also talked about the importance of essaying such roles that inspire the audience and allow them to take positive notes. The Noorpur Ki Rani star made sure that his fans are able to separate art from the artist.

In the context of his characters and his resonance with them, the dashing Deewangi actor pondered over the plot of his latest offering Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi where he plays a spoiled rich brat who obsesses over a naive girl and woos her. The drama serial — although a massive hit — was criticized for its misogynistic approach and conventional portrayal of a damsel in distress.

To clarify how Taimoor doesn't mirror what the character does, he suggested, “All my characters have been different through and through. Before I approve a project, I read the script in order to understand my character. It is important to put myself in those shoes because they [the characters] originate from people around us."

The actor further added, "I have a friend who is exactly like Shamsher, though there was a time when I would act as such but not anymore."

The host asked Taimoor about the impact he has on his audience because of his huge fan following to which he replied, “No, I don’t consider any such responsibilities. People shouldn't assume that the character is the actor's personality too. Personally, I am here to entertain my audience otherwise I could have become a teacher in order to teach and/or advice.”

On the work front, Taimoor was recently seen in Mera Rab Waris, Janbaaz, Deewangi, Mehar Posh, Ishq Hai, and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.