Danish Taimoor recalls scrapping movie with Kareena Kapoor

With blockbuster drama serials including Meri Behen Maya, Sari Bhool Humari Thi, Deewangi, and many more, Lollywood handsome hunk Danish Taimoor is unarguably the most sought-after artist in the entertainment industry. The 39-year-old actor — with his millions of fans who idealize not only his looks but also the characters he essays, an impressive acting prowess, and the looks of a hero — could have had a bright future in Bollywood as well, and he almost made it through before things went south between the neighboring countries.
The Ishq Hai star recently made an appearance on The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary and revealed how he managed to secure a role opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in a blockbuster film but the delay caused by Kapoor's pregnancy and the rising tensions between the two nations ultimately pushed the project to be shelved, though the film later released in 2018 and did well commercially.
The Masi or Malika star revealed that had been offered to share the screen with the Pataudi Bahu — Kareena Kapoor — in Veere Di Wedding. The actor said, “We didn’t reveal it because we were too excited, (I, and Ayeza), we were ecstatic. I was also given the dates by the production house, and they had finalized me and Javed Sheikh. When the first scene of the film was to be shot in Thailand, Kapoor announced her pregnancy which caused an inevitable delay followed by the escalation from both India and Pakistan."
Apart from discussing his successful career and his journey to the crème de la crème of Lollywood, the Wrong No. actor also talked about the importance of essaying such roles that inspire the audience and allow them to take positive notes. The Noorpur Ki Rani star made sure that his fans are able to separate art from the artist.
In the context of his characters and his resonance with them, the dashing Deewangi actor pondered over the plot of his latest offering Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi where he plays a spoiled rich brat who obsesses over a naive girl and woos her. The drama serial — although a massive hit — was criticized for its misogynistic approach and conventional portrayal of a damsel in distress.
To clarify how Taimoor doesn't mirror what the character does, he suggested, “All my characters have been different through and through. Before I approve a project, I read the script in order to understand my character. It is important to put myself in those shoes because they [the characters] originate from people around us."
The actor further added, "I have a friend who is exactly like Shamsher, though there was a time when I would act as such but not anymore."
The host asked Taimoor about the impact he has on his audience because of his huge fan following to which he replied, “No, I don’t consider any such responsibilities. People shouldn't assume that the character is the actor's personality too. Personally, I am here to entertain my audience otherwise I could have become a teacher in order to teach and/or advice.”
On the work front, Taimoor was recently seen in Mera Rab Waris, Janbaaz, Deewangi, Mehar Posh, Ishq Hai, and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.
Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.
Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.
The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
