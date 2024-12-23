Singer Naseebo Lal’s husband arrested for shooting neighbour in Shahdra

LAHORE – Naveed, the husband of Pakistani singer Naseebo Lal, has been arrested on Sunday for shooting incident in the Shahdra area.

Reports in local media said the firearm shooting incident occurred in Shahdara Town, where Naveed opened fire on his neighbour over some dispute.

It started with heated dispute that turned into ugly fight and during heat of the moment, Naveed resorted to violence and started firing, which injured his rival. Local cops then rushed to site and apprehended the accused.

Authorities initiated legal proceeding into matter, and further details are awaited as the situation unfolds.

Naseebo Lal, who hailed from Jhawrian, Sargodha, is known folk singer famous for her powerful vocals and performances. She gained recognition through traditional stage shows and made her mark as a featured artist in Coke Studio Season 9 with the song “Groove Mera” alongside Aima Baig and Young Stunners.