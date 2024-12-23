Security guard rapes woman in Rawalpindi hospital

RAWALPINDI – A woman was allegedly raped by a security guard of a hospital in garrison city of Rawalpindi, it emerged on Monday.

Reports said a case has been registered by Waris Khan police station on a complaint lodged by the alleged victim.

The suspect, identified as Shahzaib, has been arrested after CPO Rawalpindi took notice of the incident. Police said the victim has undergone a medical process, adding that the accused will be charged with solid evidence and will be given due punishment.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani stated that any form of sexual assault, harassment, or violence against women is intolerable.

Last week, police registered a case against technician of a hospital in Phool Nagar city of Kasur district for allegedly attempting a rape a girl during X-ray procedure.

Police said the suspect allegedly took the girl to a room on pretext of X-ray where he attempted to rape her. However, the girl raised an alarm, upon which the people present there arrived, but the culprit fled from the scene.

A case has been registered at Saddar police station on a complaint filed by the brother of the alleged victim.

Police have sought details from hospital administration about the suspect as an investigation into the matter has been launched. The officials said raids are also being conducted to arrest the suspect.