Mariyam Nafees faces backlash over ‘Merry Christmas’ greetings in viral video

KARACHI – Lollywood star Mariyam Nafees recently triggered backlash for sharing a ‘Merry Christmas’ greeting video on her social media.

The Diyar-e-Dil star, who is currently on vacation with husband in Britain, is expecting a baby, and her latest video with baby bump and Christmas glam garnered unwanted attention.

As the clip was shared to cheer everyone on the festive season, social media users slammed Maryam for wishing occasion celebrated by Christians worldwide. “You should be ashamed,” one person said, prompting strong reaction from TV star.

Another follower questioned her understanding of the true meaning of Christmas, suggesting that she should not have used the phrase. Maryam, who never shied away from sharing her thoughts, responded by sarcastically suggesting that the user “Google it and send me the correct meaning.”

The actress’s playful reactions sparked flurry of reactions online, with some supporting her response while others raising questions. Despite the trolling, she remains active on social media, confidently sharing moments from her personal life.