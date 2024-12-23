Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Umer Alam proposes to girlfriend mid-flight ad she says ‘yes’

Umer Alam Proposes To Girlfriend Mid Flight Ad She Says Yes

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Umer Alam, who rose to fame after winning the reality show Tamasha, proposed to his girlfriend during a flight.

The Raqs-e-B starlet made the proposal mid-air and presented a ring to her. She accepted the proposal while wearing the ring with passengers clapping for the couple and extending wishes to them.

Alam also shared a video of his special moment on social media.

In the video, the Pehli Si Muhabbat actor can be seen expressing his love for his girlfriend in a romantic and beautiful way.

In response, his girlfriend said yes and wore the ring, while the other passengers on the plane wished the couple.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Umar Alam wrote, “She said yes, it’s official now.”

Several fellow actors such as Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Mansha Pasha, Kinza Hashmi, and Maham Amir and others congratulated them.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 23 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.20 278.9
Euro EUR 297.25 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.45 360.95
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 184.35 186.6
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.05 202.45
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.85 905.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 316.79 319.59
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search