Umer Alam proposes to girlfriend mid-flight ad she says ‘yes’

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Umer Alam, who rose to fame after winning the reality show Tamasha, proposed to his girlfriend during a flight.

The Raqs-e-B starlet made the proposal mid-air and presented a ring to her. She accepted the proposal while wearing the ring with passengers clapping for the couple and extending wishes to them.

Alam also shared a video of his special moment on social media.

In the video, the Pehli Si Muhabbat actor can be seen expressing his love for his girlfriend in a romantic and beautiful way.

In response, his girlfriend said yes and wore the ring, while the other passengers on the plane wished the couple.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Umar Alam wrote, “She said yes, it’s official now.”

Several fellow actors such as Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Mansha Pasha, Kinza Hashmi, and Maham Amir and others congratulated them.