Islamabad set to get F-8 underpass in record 42 days

ISLAMABAD – The underpass being constructed at F-8 will be opened to traffic on December 24 as it is set to be completed in just 42 days, with work ongoing day and night.

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi visited the F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange and Serena Chowk Interchange projects to review the ongoing construction work.

He inspected the progress of both mega projects, observing the construction of underpasses and flyovers. Mohsin Naqvi announced that the Serena Chowk Interchange will be inaugurated in January, having been completed in just 60 days.

He directed that any obstacles to the completion of the projects should be removed promptly, ensuring that both projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Naqvi emphasised the importance of completing the projects in record time to provide relief to the citizens of Islamabad from traffic issues. He also gave special instructions to ensure the protection of trees during the construction process.

The interior minister further directed that work on different sections of both projects should continue around the clock.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

